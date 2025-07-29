July 29, 2025 8:22 AM 1 min read

Wynn Resorts, Taiwan Semiconductor And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN for successively higher highs this year. The stock is 1% away from its 52-week high and is then expected to break out from there, he added.

Lending support to his choice, Barclays analyst Brandt Montour, on July 18, maintained Wynn Resorts with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $101 to $127.

Stephen Weiss, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, on July 17, delivered second-quarter results that blew past analyst expectations, driven by insatiable global demand for its advanced processor technologies essential for artificial intelligence applications.

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Phillips 66 PSX as his final trade.

On July 25, Phillips 66 reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Phillips 66 posted adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, beating market estimates of $1.69 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $33.52 billion versus expectations of $32.53 billion.

Price Action:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor shares fell 1.2% to close at $242.75 on Monday.
  • Wynn Resorts shares gained 1.7% to close at $111.27 during the session.
  • Phillips 66 shares gained 2.2% to close at $127.69.

