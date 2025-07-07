July 7, 2025 9:48 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Capgemini To Acquire WNS

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.17% to 44,751.56 while the NASDAQ declined 0.66% to 20,464.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 6,255.16.

Check This Out: Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Are Set To Fly In Q3

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares rose by 0.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary stocks dipped by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Capgemini SE CGEMY announced Monday that it will acquire WNS Holdings Ltd. WNS in a $3.3 billion all-cash deal to create a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations.

The transaction, which offers $76.50 per WNS share, reflects a 17% premium over WNS' most recent closing price and has received unanimous approval from both companies' boards. Capgemini expects the deal to close by year-end, pending shareholder and court approvals.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO shares shot up 294% to $4.8420 after the company was granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for MB-101 in astrocytomas and glioblastoma.
  • Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL got a boost, surging 112% to $21.42 after the company announced preclinical efficacy with ART12.11 in a stress-induced depression model.
  • LogProstyle Inc. LGPS shares were also up, gaining 98% to $1.62 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in FY25 financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Top KingWin Ltd WAI shares dropped 78% to $0.79.
  • Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR were down 63% to $2.4950 after the company reported an 89% response rate in its Urticaria study and will halt the program.
  • Blue Gold Limited BGL was down, falling 40% to $65.14.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $66.93 while gold traded down 0.9% at $3,313.40.

Silver traded down 1.8% to $36.410 on Monday, while copper fell 2.2% to $5.0305.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.8% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.56%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.12%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.02% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.01%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ARTL Logo
ARTLArtelo Biosciences Inc
$20.29101.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BGL Logo
BGLBlue Gold Ltd
$65.14-39.5%
CGEMY Logo
CGEMYCapgemini SE
$32.19-6.12%
JSPR Logo
JSPRJasper Therapeutics Inc
$2.41-64.4%
LGPS Logo
LGPSLogProstyle Inc
$1.71103.7%
MBIO Logo
MBIOMustang Bio Inc
$4.27258.9%
WAI Logo
WAITop KingWin Ltd
$0.8500-76.6%
WNS Logo
WNSWNS (Holdings) Ltd
$74.6014.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved