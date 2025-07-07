JPMorgan Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.47 per share, down from $6.12 per share in the year-ago period. JPMorgan projects to report quarterly revenue of $43.98 billion, compared to $50.2 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, JPMorgan announced a dividend increase and authorized a new buyback. The company's board announced that it intends to increase the quarterly stock dividend from $1.40 per share to $1.50 per share for the third quarter.

JPMorgan shares gained 1.9% to close at $296.00 on Thursday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $280 to $298 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $250 to $275 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $236 to $240 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $300 to $325 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $300 to $320 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

