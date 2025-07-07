Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Are Set To Fly In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

EPWK Holdings Ltd EPWK

On May 27, EPWK Holdings posted a H2 loss of 3 cents per share. The company's stock fell around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.41.

RSI Value: 24.5

Shares of EPWK Holdings fell 3.3% to close at $0.50 on Thursday.

HUYA Inc – ADR HUYA

On May 13, HUYA posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share. Mr. Junhong Huang, Acting Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Huya, commented, “During the first quarter of 2025, we continued to strengthen our live streaming content ecosystem, deepen collaborations with game companies and content platforms, and effectively implement our strategic business transformation.” The company's stock fell around 40% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.080.

RSI Value: 26.1

26.1 HUYA Price Action: Shares of HUYA closed at $2.47 on Thursday.

Gibo Holdings Ltd GIBO

On June 30, GIBO Holdings announced the successful testing of its AI-driven engine, GIBO Click, on uDrama, a rising star in the global short drama landscape.. The company's stock fell around 96% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.082.

RSI Value: 10.1

10.1 GIBO Ltd Price Action: Shares of Gibo Holdings dipped 29.6% to close at $0.084 on Thursday.

