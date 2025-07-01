This Textron Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles downgraded the rating for Sweetgreen, Inc. SG from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $25 to $15. Sweetgreen shares closed at $14.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas downgraded the rating for Lineage, Inc. LINE from Overweight to Sector Weight. Lineage shares closed at $43.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst George Farmer downgraded INmune Bio, Inc. INMB from Sector Outperform to Sector Underperform and lowered the price target from $23 to $0.6. INmune Bio shares closed at $2.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Myles Allsop downgraded Southern Copper Corporation SCCO from Buy to Neutral and announced a $105 price target. Southern Copper shares closed at $101.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded the rating for Textron Inc. TXT from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $95 to $85. Textron shares closed at $80.29 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
