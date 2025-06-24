Amazon To Invest $55 Billion In UK Expansion With New Fulfillment Centers

Amazon.Com Inc AMZN on Monday announced plans to invest 40 billion pounds (roughly $54.50 billion) in the U.K. over the next three years (2025-2027).

The investment includes building four new fulfillment centers and delivery stations nationwide and upgrading and expanding its network of over 100 operations buildings nationwide.

The investment will create thousands of permanent, full-time jobs in the U.K., with the vast majority outside London and the South East.

These include 2,000 jobs at the previously announced state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Hull and 2,000 at another in Northampton, plus additional positions at new sites in the East Midlands and delivery stations across the country.

The company said in its blog post that the investment could contribute an estimated 38 billion pounds to the U.K.’s GDP. Amazon already employs over 75,000 people in the U.K.

The 40 billion pound investment includes opening two new buildings at Amazon’s corporate HQ in East London, ongoing investment to enhance Amazon’s transportation infrastructure, support to the small and medium-sized U.K. businesses who sell their products on Amazon’s stores, redevelopment of the Bray Film Studios in Berkshire and more.

The investment also includes part of the 8 billion pounds previously announced in September 2024 for building, operating, and maintaining data centers in the U.K. (from 2024 to 2028).

The data center investment could contribute 14 billion pounds to the U.K. economy over 5 years (2024-2028) and support 14,000 full-time equivalent jobs each year.

Over the last 10 years (2015-2024), Amazon has invested over 75 billion pounds in its operations in the U.K. Amazon is also significantly investing in R&D in the U.K., including drone technology, with Darlington set to be the location of the U.K.’s first Prime Air drone deliveries.

In February, Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite venture, bagged $830,000 consultancy deal with the U.K. Defense Ministry to explore advanced space-based communication systems.

Price Action: AMZN stock is up 2.49% at $213.67 at last check Tuesday.

