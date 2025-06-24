Samsung Confirms July 9 Unpacked Event With 'Ultra Unfolds' Teaser — Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Launch Imminent?

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF is gearing up for its next big product reveal, officially confirming its summer Unpacked event for July 9 in Brooklyn, with a teaser that hints at a major foldable launch.
What Happened: The invitation released on Monday, featuring the phrase "Ultra Unfolds," strongly suggests the debut of a high-end foldable device—likely the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.
The wording and accompanying visual hints point to a thinner, sleeker design, aligning with the latest industry trends toward more pocket-friendly foldables, according to The Verge.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. ET and will be livestreamed on Samsung's official YouTube channel for global audiences.
Why It’s Important: As part of its promotional push, Samsung is offering a $50 credit on Samsung.com to customers who reserve a device ahead of the event.
While the exact devices remain unconfirmed, the preorder bonus likely applies to the upcoming foldables, including the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and possibly a new Flip model.
Samsung launched the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge in March, just four months after the rest of the S25 series. The 5.8 mm-thin, 163-gram smartphone features a 6.7-inch display, a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus and advanced AI capabilities.
At the time, analysts suggested that the early release may be a strategic move to outpace Apple Inc.'s AAPL rumored iPhone 17 Air, expected in September.
Apple led global smartphone sales in the first quarter with a 19% market share, driven by the iPhone 16e launch and growth in emerging markets, according to Counterpoint Research.
Samsung followed closely with 18%, boosted by its S25 and new A-series models. Xiaomi Corp. XIACF ranked third, with Vivo and OPPO taking fourth and fifth places, respectively.
Photo Courtesy: Sybillla on Shutterstock.com
