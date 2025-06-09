Crude Oil Moves Higher; Graham Shares Surge After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.4% on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.04% to 42,779.63 while the NASDAQ gained 0.38% to 19,603.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 6,011.40.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Says Kinder Morgan Is ‘Good,’ Calls This Communication Services Stock A ‘Winner’

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, financial stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Shares of Graham Corporation GHM surged around 9% on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Graham reported quarterly earnings of 43 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 19 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $59.34 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $55.67 million.

Equities Trading UP



Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO shares shot up 646% to $1.53 after the company highlighted promising pre-clinical study findings for its anti-aging therapy.

shares shot up 646% to $1.53 after the company highlighted promising pre-clinical study findings for its anti-aging therapy. Shares of Metsera, Inc. MTSR got a boost, surging 10% to $30.22 after the company announced topline data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of MET-233i.

got a boost, surging 10% to $30.22 after the company announced topline data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of MET-233i. Circle Internet Group CRCL shares were also up, gaining 7% to $114.56 on continued IPO launch strength.

Equities Trading DOWN

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares dropped 38% to $2.6050 after the company announced the pricing of an offering of 1,054,604 shares at $2.50 per share.

shares dropped 38% to $2.6050 after the company announced the pricing of an offering of 1,054,604 shares at $2.50 per share. Shares of Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE were down 39% to $0.2462 after the company announced the pricing of a $4.3 million offering of 406,755 shares and approximately 14 million pre-funded warrants with series A and B Warrants at $0.30 per unit.

were down 39% to $0.2462 after the company announced the pricing of a $4.3 million offering of 406,755 shares and approximately 14 million pre-funded warrants with series A and B Warrants at $0.30 per unit. The Children’s Place, Inc PLCE was down, falling 30% to $4.82 as the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Friday.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $64.87 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,357.30.

Silver traded up 1.9% to $36.825 on Monday, while copper rose 1.6% to $4.9230.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.07%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.03%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.06%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.54% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.17% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.92%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 1.63%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.43% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.31%.

Economics

U.S. wholesale inventories rose 0.2% month-over-month to $908.7 billion for April.

U.S. consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead eased to 3.2% in May compared to 3.6% in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock