Crude Oil Moves Higher; Graham Shares Surge After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.4% on Monday.
The Dow traded up 0.04% to 42,779.63 while the NASDAQ gained 0.38% to 19,603.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 6,011.40.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1.1% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, financial stocks fell by 0.5%.
Top Headline
Shares of Graham Corporation GHM surged around 9% on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
Graham reported quarterly earnings of 43 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 19 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $59.34 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $55.67 million.
Equities Trading UP
- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO shares shot up 646% to $1.53 after the company highlighted promising pre-clinical study findings for its anti-aging therapy.
- Shares of Metsera, Inc. MTSR got a boost, surging 10% to $30.22 after the company announced topline data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of MET-233i.
- Circle Internet Group CRCL shares were also up, gaining 7% to $114.56 on continued IPO launch strength.
Equities Trading DOWN
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares dropped 38% to $2.6050 after the company announced the pricing of an offering of 1,054,604 shares at $2.50 per share.
- Shares of Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE were down 39% to $0.2462 after the company announced the pricing of a $4.3 million offering of 406,755 shares and approximately 14 million pre-funded warrants with series A and B Warrants at $0.30 per unit.
- The Children’s Place, Inc PLCE was down, falling 30% to $4.82 as the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Friday.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $64.87 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,357.30.
Silver traded up 1.9% to $36.825 on Monday, while copper rose 1.6% to $4.9230.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.07%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.03%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.06%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.54% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.17% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.92%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumping 1.63%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.43% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.31%.
Economics
- U.S. wholesale inventories rose 0.2% month-over-month to $908.7 billion for April.
- U.S. consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead eased to 3.2% in May compared to 3.6% in the previous month.
