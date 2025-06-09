On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Reddit, Inc. RDDT is breaking out and added that it is a “winner.”

As per the recent news, Reddit, on June 4, filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, accusing it of unauthorized use of Reddit’s data for AI model training.

“I want you to stay in it. If anything, I'd like you to buy more,” Cramer said when asked about Walt Disney DIS. “We don't care where a stock came from, we care where it's going to. I think it's going higher.”

Disney is reportedly cutting hundreds of roles. According to Variety, the cuts span multiple departments, including film and television marketing, publicity, casting, development, and corporate finance.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI is “good,” Cramer said.

Lending support to his choice, Scotiabank analyst Brandon Bingham, on June 5, raised the price target on the stock from $26 to $27.

Cramer said although he likes the subscription businesses of Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON, but doesn't think they have the growth. Therefore, he recommends Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT in case of going with a subscription business.

On June 3, a report suggested the company is launching a resale market for used bikes and treadmills.

Walmart Inc. WMT is “gaining momentum, it'll burst through,” Cramer said.

Supporting his view, the company, on May 15, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Disney shares gained 1.2% to settle at $113.90 on Friday.

Peloton gained 5.2% to settle at $7.30 on Friday.

Walmart shares fell 0.5% to close at $97.47.

Kinder Morgan shares fell 0.4% to settle at $28.14 on Friday.

Reddit shares climbed 8.1% to settle at $121.29 during the session.

