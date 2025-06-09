Asia Market Gains, Europe Slips; Dollar Dips Ahead Of US-China Talks - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Friday, June 6, U.S. markets closed in green, as a solid jobs report eased economic concerns and optimism over renewed U.S.-China trade talks boosted sentiment. The S&P 500 closed above a key milestone, led by gains in technology. Tesla rebounded after a sharp drop, and other major tech stocks rose. Investors now expect the Federal Reserve to hold off on rate cuts until later in the year, awaiting further signs of labor market softening.

According to economic data, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 139,000 in May, topping forecasts of 130,000. Wages grew 0.4%, the biggest monthly gain since January, while unemployment held at 4.2%.

All S&P 500 sectors ended higher on Friday, led by strong gains in consumer discretionary, energy, and communication services stocks.

The Dow closed higher by 1.05% at 42,762.87, the S&P 500 gained 1.03% to 6,000.36, and the Nasdaq rose 1.20% to 19,529.95.

Asia Markets Today

On Monday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.88% higher at 38,072.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia market closed for the King’s Birthday holiday.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.40% at 25,103.30, and the Nifty 500 rose 0.71% to 23,330.55.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.43% at 3,399.77, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.29% to 3,885.25.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 1.63% higher to 24,181.43.

Global stocks hit record highs as Asia markets rallied and hopes rose for U.S.-China trade talks. China’s weak export data highlighted economic risks.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.24%.

Germany’s DAX index declined 0.46%.

France’s CAC 40 fell 0.05%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.10%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.12% at $64.67/bbl, and Brent was up 0.18% at $66.58/bbl.

Oil ticked higher on weak China data but held last week’s gains as markets eyed U.S.-China trade talks.

Natural gas fell 2.30% to $3.697.

Gold traded lower by 0.14% to $3,341.47, Silver rose 0.85% to $36.445, and Copper slid 0.03% to $4.8462.

U.S. Futures at 05:45 AM ET

Dow Jones futures rose 0.10%, the S&P 500 gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 0.01%.

Forex at 05:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.32% to 99.19, USD/JPY was down 0.56% to 144.06, and USD/AUD declin58 0.21% to 1.5313.

The dollar fell as focus shifted from strong U.S. jobs data to upcoming trade talks with China. Major currencies gained, while investors eyed U.S. inflation and Fed policy signals.

Photo via Shutterstock