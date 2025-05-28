Plug Power Stock Is Rising Today: What's Going On?

Shares of Plug Power Inc PLUG surged 15.7% to 91 cents on Wednesday afternoon despite no company-specific news that day. The stock has risen 4.7% in May, buoyed by a mix of executive actions, strategic updates and new financing developments.

What To Know: On Tuesday, Plug Power filed a mixed shelf offering, allowing the company to issue various securities, including common stock, preferred stock, debt and warrants, over time as needed. While such filings can raise dilution concerns, they also provide financial flexibility amid ongoing liquidity challenges.

Earlier this month, on May 16, shares rose following a mixed first-quarter earnings report. The company reported revenue of $133.67 million, beating estimates and up 11% year-over-year, fueled by a 575% jump in GenEco electrolyzer sales.

However, a wider-than-expected net loss of 21 cents per share sparked caution among analysts, who flagged liquidity and margin concerns despite stronger revenue guidance.

Investor sentiment improved on May 19, when CFO Paul Middleton disclosed a personal purchase of 350,000 Plug shares, signaling internal confidence. CEO Andy Marsh also recently committed to taking 50% of his 2025 compensation in company stock, reinforcing shareholder alignment.

Despite challenges, Plug Power continues expanding hydrogen production and core operations as it eyes profitability by 2025.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLUG has a 52-week high of $3.55 and a 52-week low of $0.69.

