AMC Stock Plunges After Memorial Day Surge: What's Going On?

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC are trading lower by 12.2% to $3.53 during Wednesday's session, giving back gains from Tuesday despite a lack of company-specific news. The pullback comes after a notable surge sparked by record-setting Memorial Day weekend results.

What To Know: On Tuesday, AMC reported that over seven million moviegoers attended its theaters in the U.S. and internationally from Thursday through Monday, making it the company's most-attended five-day stretch in 2025.

The strong turnout, fueled by the successful releases of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, helped AMC achieve its third-highest five-day revenue total in more than a decade.

Domestically, AMC posted its highest-attended Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the year. The company also recorded its best five-day food and beverage revenue of the decade, and second-best in its history.

CEO Adam Aron highlighted growing momentum in the theatrical industry, noting that the weekend's performance signals renewed consumer enthusiasm for moviegoing.

Despite the positive results and bullish commentary from leadership, Wednesday's trading reflects investor caution, potentially suggesting profit-taking may be influencing the stock's retreat.

How To Buy AMC Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for AMC Entertainment – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of AMC Entertainment, which is trading at $3.52 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 28.41 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $5.96 and a 52-week low of $2.45.

