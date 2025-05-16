Plug Power Stock Is Down 21% This Week: What's Going On?

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares rose 3.6% to 72 cents on Friday, clawing back some ground after a sharp selloff earlier in the week. The stock remains down 21% since Monday's session following a mixed first-quarter earnings report that highlighted growth potential but underscored ongoing financial challenges.

What To Know: The company reported first-quarter revenue of $133.67 million, exceeding analyst estimates of $132.16 million and marking an 11% year-over-year increase.

Growth was fueled by a 575% surge in GenEco electrolyzer sales and continued momentum in material handling and cryogenic platform deployments.

However, a wider-than-expected net loss of 21 cents per share, compared to a forecasted 19-cent loss, weighed on investor sentiment.

Plug Power reaffirmed its strategic focus for 2025, narrowing its efforts to core areas—electrolyzers, hydrogen supply and material handling—where it sees the strongest competitive advantages.

Management highlighted progress in scaling hydrogen production and improving capital efficiency through tax credit transfers and project equity financing.

Despite guiding second-quarter revenue above expectations at $140 million to $180 million, analysts remain cautious. JP Morgan and Canaccord Genuity trimmed revenue forecasts and cited concerns about liquidity, margins and funding needs.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLUG has a 52-week high of $3.55 and a 52-week low of $0.70.