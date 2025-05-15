AppLovin (APP) Stock Pulls Back Following Recent 50% Surge: What's Going On?

AppLovin Corp APP shares are down 2.8% to $366.06 on Thursday but remain up nearly 50% over the past month, as investors might be taking profits following a sharp post-earnings rally.

What To Know: The pullback comes after the stock surged over the past week, fueled by better-than-expected first-quarter results and a broader tech rally sparked by easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Last Wednesday, AppLovin reported first-quarter revenue of $1.48 billion, beating consensus estimates of $1.38 billion and growing 40% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS of $1.67 also topped forecasts.

The advertising segment led performance with 71% revenue growth and record 81% EBITDA margins. The company guided second-quarter ad revenue to $1.195–$1.215 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $970M–$990M, well above Street expectations.

Analysts responded favorably. BofA reiterated a Buy with a $580 target, while Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan raised targets to $435 and $355, respectively.

Macro conditions have added some support this week, with Monday's news of a 90-day U.S.-China tariff rollback easing recession and inflation fears. April CPI data released Tuesday showed inflation cooling slightly, reinforcing market optimism.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, APP has a 52-week high of $525.04 and a 52-week low of $60.67.