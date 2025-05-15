Plug Power Stock Hits A New 52-Week Low: What's Going On?

Shares of Plug Power Inc PLUG fell 9.85 during Wednesday’s session to 71 cents, extending a 15.8% decline over the past week, after reporting mixed first-quarter results.

While the company topped revenue expectations with $133.67 million—up 11% year-over-year—investors reacted negatively to a wider-than-expected loss of 21 cents per share, missing the 19-cent estimate.

What To Know: Revenue growth was driven by a 575% year-over-year surge in GenEco electrolyzer sales, along with strength in material handling and cryogenic deployments. Despite this, the market remained focused on Plug's ongoing profitability and liquidity challenges.

Management emphasized strategic narrowing for 2025, focusing on material handling, electrolyzers, and hydrogen supply. CEO Andy Marsh highlighted progress in scaling production, particularly with new capacity in Louisiana, and pointed to financing efforts including tax credit transfers and equity structures.

Plug guided second-quarter revenue between $140 million and $180 million, above estimates, signaling optimism. However, analysts remain cautious.

Canaccord Genuity cut its price target to $1, while JP Morgan lowered full-year revenue forecasts and noted the need for $100–$200 million in additional funding before the first DOE loan drawdown.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLUG has a 52-week high of $3.55 and a 52-week low of $0.71.