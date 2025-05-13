AppLovin Stock Surges On Strong Q1 Earnings And Tariff Truce Tailwinds

AppLovin Corp APP surged 20.9% to $370.02 over the past week, driven by upbeat first-quarter results and broader tech sector momentum following a major U.S.-China tariff rollback.

What To Know: On Wednesday, AppLovin reported first-quarter revenue of $1.48 billion (+40% YoY), beating estimates of $1.38 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.67, above the $1.45 consensus. The advertising segment led growth, with 71% YoY revenue expansion and a record 81% margin.

The company guided second-quarter ad revenue to $1.195–$1.215 billion, above consensus, with adjusted EBITDA of $970M–$990M. Analysts responded positively: BofA reaffirmed a Buy with a $580 target, while Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan raised targets to $435 and $355, respectively.

What Else: AppLovin's rally was further fueled by easing macro pressures. On Monday, markets rallied after the U.S. and China agreed to slash tariffs significantly for 90 days, reducing economic uncertainty and inflation risks. April's CPI data confirmed cooling inflation, reinforcing investor optimism.

Despite a cautious second-quarter outlook due to limited advertiser onboarding capacity, management expects reacceleration as a self-serve platform launches.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, APP has a 52-week high of $525.15 and a 52-week low of $60.67.