NIO Stock Is Sliding Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of Chinese EV maker NIO Inc – ADR NIO fell around 3% to $4.00 on Thursday, tracking broader weakness in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks after Alibaba Group reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter results. Alibaba shares dropped 8.1% to $123.05 after missing revenue expectations, despite beating earnings estimates.

What To Know: Alibaba posted $32.58 billion in quarterly revenue, falling short of the $33.08 billion analyst consensus. Although adjusted earnings per ADS came in strong at $1.73 versus estimates of $1.48, the topline miss and deceleration in some key business segments weighed on investor sentiment.

In particular, declines in logistics revenue and planned pullbacks in direct sales raised concerns about broader macro and consumer demand trends in China.

Why It Matters: As a China-based growth stock, Nio is often viewed in tandem with other major Chinese firms like Alibaba. When a heavyweight like Alibaba underperforms or signals broader economic uncertainty, it tends to trigger sympathy selling across U.S.-listed Chinese equities, especially those tied to consumer demand and domestic growth.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO has a 52-week high of $7.71 and a 52-week low of $3.02.