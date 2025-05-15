What's Going On With Ericsson Stock On Thursday?

Ericsson ERIC shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company said it is strengthening its research and development operations in Japan, with plans to hire up to 300 professionals in the telecom technology space.

The expansion reflects the company’s push to accelerate innovation in 5G and beyond through strategic collaborations and local partnerships.

The Swedish telecom giant announced the R&D initiative during a visit by Ericsson President and CEO Börje Ekholm, emphasizing Japan’s central role in its global innovation roadmap.

The R&D push will support the development of open, high-performance programmable networks critical to Japan’s national digital infrastructure. Ekholm states these advanced networks are essential to enabling future technologies like AI and next-gen connectivity.

The investment will position Japan as a key contributor to Ericsson’s global ecosystem of suppliers, partners, and customers.

Through this initiative, Ericsson intends to create new avenues for cooperation with Japanese partners, allowing them to contribute to the company’s global innovation engine.

The company’s efforts will complement ongoing 6G-focused collaborations with local universities such as Yokohama National University and the University of Electro-Communications.

Per Narvinger, Executive VP and Head of Networks at Ericsson, underscored Japan’s value in the company’s long-term strategy.

Having operated in Japan since 1985, Ericsson currently employs over 1,000 people across offices in Tokyo, Yokohama, and Sendai. Narvinger said the country’s robust tech talent and innovation ecosystem is ideal for building a stronger R&D foundation.

Ericsson invests approximately $5 billion globally each year in research and development, and this Japan-centric move signals its intent to deepen roots in markets critical to the future of telecom infrastructure. The company views programmable 5G and Open RAN readiness as vital to keeping pace with digital transformation worldwide.

According to Benzinga Pro, ERIC stock has gained over 46% in the past year.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF IDGT.

Price Action: ERIC shares are trading higher by 1.90% to $8.468 at last check on Thursday.

