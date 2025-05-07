May 7, 2025 4:20 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Flex Stock Today?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Flex Ltd. FLEX shares are trading higher on Wednesday after reporting fourth-quarter results.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 73 cents, beating the Street view of 63 cents. Quarterly sales of $6.4 billion outpaced the analyst consensus of $6.24 billion. Revenues were higher than $6.169 billion in the year-ago period.

“We had a very strong finish to the year, with record adjusted operating margins for both Q4 and for the full year, and we delivered our fifth consecutive year of double-digit adjusted EPS growth,” said Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex.

Gross profit in the quarter under review was $563 million, higher than $437 million a year ago.

Outlook: Flex expects first-quarter adjusted EPS between 58 cents and 66 cents, compared to the 64 cents consensus estimate.

It forecasts sales in the range of $6 billion to $6.5 billion, slightly below the $6.35 billion analyst expectation.

Flex forecasts FY2026 adjusted EPS between $2.81 and $3.01, compared to the $2.84 consensus estimate.

The company expects FY2026 sales between $25 billion and $26.8 billion, versus the $26.1 billion estimate.

“As we look to FY 2026, we continue to see strong demand from our data center customers as we continue to shift the portfolio towards more profitable business,” Advaithi added.

Price Action: FLEX shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $37.97 at last check Wednesday.

Overview
