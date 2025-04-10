April 10, 2025 3:32 PM 2 min read

Amazon and McDonald's Lead XLY Pullback As Consumer Stocks Dip After Tariff-Driven Rally

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY pulled back Thursday, falling 3.9% to $187.90 during afternoon trading as investors took profits following a dramatic surge Wednesday.

What To Know: The ETF, which tracks leading U.S. consumer discretionary stocks, had soared over 11% on Wednesday—its strongest single-day performance since 2020—driven by President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on additional tariffs for non-retaliating countries.

XLY's top holdings include Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Home Depot Inc HD and McDonald's MCD. These companies are highly sensitive to consumer spending trends, input costs and trade policy—all of which were front and center in this week's macroeconomic shifts.

Read Also: China Deal Is ‘Going To Work Out,’ Trump Says As Stocks Bounce From Session Lows

What Else: Despite the marked pullback, Thursday's economic data further supported the bullish backdrop. The March Consumer Price Index revealed that inflation had cooled more than expected.

Headline inflation fell to 2.4% year-over-year—its lowest reading since September—while core inflation eased to 2.8%, also below expectations. The monthly CPI even posted a rare 0.1% decline, reinforcing optimism that consumer price pressures are subsiding.

For discretionary names, lower inflation translates to stronger real spending power and potentially higher margins—particularly important for retailers and automakers navigating tight pricing environments. However, the sector's outsized rally on Wednesday potentially left it, as well as the broader market, vulnerable to short-term profit-taking.

Thursday's selling also likely reflects a natural breather after an aggressive move higher, as markets digest whether the tariff pause and inflation surprise mark a turning point—or just temporary relief—for consumer-focused stocks.

Read Also: Bitcoin Back Below $80,000 After Relief Rally: What’s Next?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, XLY has a 52-week high of $240.28 and a 52-week low of $166.60.

AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$181.45-5.05%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
76.49
Growth
94.18
Quality
79.39
Value
47.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HD Logo
HDThe Home Depot Inc
$352.53-0.80%
MCD Logo
MCDMcDonald's Corp
$306.580.86%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$188.07-3.82%
Got Questions? Ask
Which retailers might benefit from tariff pause?
How will Amazon respond to changing tariffs?
What impact could inflation trends have on retailers?
Which consumer discretionary stocks are undervalued now?
How will Home Depot handle input cost changes?
What potential gains await automakers with lower inflation?
Which companies are most vulnerable to profit-taking?
Are there opportunities in inflation-sensitive sectors?
How might McDonald's adapt to consumer spending shifts?
What sectors could thrive if tariff pauses continue?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Newswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved