Scaramucci Sees Trouble Ahead for Musk-Trump Relationship: 'Everyone Flames Out With Trump'

The close relationship between Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, and President Donald Trump will be short-lived, according to Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump adviser.

What Happened: Scaramucci, who served a brief stint as Trump’s communications director, anticipates that Musk’s alliance with Trump may soon “burn’.” Scaramucci stated in an interview, “Everyone flames out with Trump.”

Scaramucci, a vocal critic of Trump since his dismissal from the White House after only 11 days in 2017, cautioned others against working for Trump, warning, “He’s gonna burn you.”

"There's a lot of people in my life, I say, ‘Don't go work for Trump. He's gonna burn you,'” Scaramucci told Quartz.

He also added that he didn't believe it when other people gave him the same advice.

"I would've said to those people: ‘No, no, no. He burns other people. He's not gonna burn me.' Then he burned me," he said.

Musk has been in close collaboration with Trump since the election, even unofficially heading the Department of Government Efficiency. His impact on federal policy has been noticeable, with Trump acknowledging Musk’s contributions in his first address to Congress.

"I believe past performance is an indication of the future. And so there's nobody in Donald Trump's orbit that likes him," said Scaramucci. Scaramucci also called Trump an "angry guy" and "miserable" person.

However, Scaramucci predicts that Musk’s influence may be fleeting. “I’m giving him a six to eight month duration,” he stated. Despite this, Scaramucci doesn’t foresee Musk being entirely sidelined due to his wealth, which he believes Trump values.

He'll be jettisoned from the Trump world. He's too rich and Donald Trump respects that kind of wealth," Scaramucci said.

Musk has been a substantial benefactor to the Republican party, contributing at least $288 million towards the election of Republican candidates in the 2024 election.

Why It Matters: The potential fallout between Musk and Trump could have significant implications for Tesla and its future dealings with the government.

Musk’s influence has been instrumental in shaping federal policy, and a breakdown in this relationship could impact the company’s ability to navigate the political landscape.

Furthermore, Musk’s substantial financial contributions to the Republican party highlight his commitment to the current administration, and a potential split could signal a shift in his political affiliations.

