Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, has urged Elon Musk to focus on his thriving businesses and refrain from political involvement.

What Happened: Scaramucci, who had a brief stint in the first Donald Trump administration and has since become a vocal critic of the President-elect, praised Musk’s business prowess.

Speaking with CNN in an interview last week, he said of Musk, “Stick to business. You've done great. You've made a couple hundred billion dollars since the election.”

He further warned Musk about the potential pitfalls of political involvement, saying, “Lay off the gas on politics a little bit because these people, these people could hurt you.”

While acknowledging Musk’s significant influence during the 2024 election, Scaramucci expressed doubts about Musk’s ability to exert the same level of influence in Washington.

Despite Musk’s large following and significant influence, Scaramucci advised him to tread carefully.

Also Read: Musk Kicked In More Than a Quarter-Billion Dollars To Trump and GOP

He stated, “He's just got to be very, very careful because he's making enemies that he doesn‘t realize,” and added, “And the incentives in Washington are totally different than those in business.”

Can he do the fandango like in that Queen song? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2024 Responding to Scaramucci’s advice, Musk asked whether Scaramucci could “do the fandango like in that Queen song,” a reference to the line “Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango” in the song “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s advice to Musk comes at a time when the latter’s influence has been growing, not just in the business world but also in the political sphere.

Musk’s significant role in the 2024 election and his large following are testament to his influence. However, Scaramucci’s cautionary words highlight the potential dangers that come with political involvement, especially for someone who is primarily a business figure.

The different incentives and dynamics in Washington, as compared to the business world, could pose challenges and risks for Musk.

Read Next

Here’s How Elon Musk Has Become A Pro-Trump Political Influencer Through Social Media

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.