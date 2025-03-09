Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director, has expressed concern that President Donald Trump‘s tariff policies may push the U.S. into a recession.

What Happened: Scaramucci, who is also the founder of SkyBridge Capital, in an interview with Yahoo Business, criticized the tariff policies of President Trump. He described these policies as harmful and potentially capable of inducing a recession.

Scaramucci compared tariffs to a consumption tax, similar to a value-added tax (VAT), and stated that they disproportionately affect lower-income individuals. “So what ends up happening is the poor people, it eats up more of their disposable income than any other income group,” he commented.

While he suggested that some trade agreements should be restructured to protect American workers, Scaramucci disagreed with Trump’s sweeping tariff policies. “I don't think this sort of blanket approach is the right way to do it…And I think he's going to put us into a recession, frankly,” he added.

Despite the criticism, President Trump continues to stand by his tariff-driven economic policy. This is evident as the White House recently retracted tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Trump maintains that short-term economic turbulence is a necessary sacrifice for achieving long-term goals.

Why It Matters: The potential for a recession due to Trump’s tariff policies is a significant concern for the US economy.

The tariffs, which are essentially a consumption tax, could disproportionately affect lower-income individuals, leading to economic instability. Furthermore, the disagreement over the approach to trade agreements highlights the ongoing debate about the best way to protect American workers and industries.

The persistence of these issues could potentially lead to an economic downturn, as predicted by Scaramucci and Yang.

