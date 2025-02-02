Scaramucci Warns Against Trump's Tariffs, Urges Lawmakers To Take Stand: 'Crazy Nonsense'

In a series of posts on X, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci urged elected officials to take a stand against what he termed as the “crazy nonsense” of President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico.

What Happened: On Sunday, Scaramucci took to X to express his concerns over the tariffs imposed by President Trump. He called for more organized dissent among public servants, emphasizing the need for them to explain the perceived danger.

The tariffs imposed by Trump on Saturday include a 25% duty on all imports from Mexico and most goods from Canada, excluding energy-related items such as crude oil, which will see a 10% tariff. Additionally, a 10% tariff will be levied on Chinese goods imported into the United States.

“Why isn't there more organized, dissent? Public servants need to explain the danger. It has to be elected officials getting together to stop this sort of crazy nonsense,” he mentioned.

In a subsequent tweet, Scaramucci suggested that a few Republicans could alter the course of history and save their party. He also hinted at the potential pitfalls of running a government like a business.

“We are about to learn why a government should never be operated like a business,” he added.

Why It Matters: The tariffs, set to take effect on Tuesday, have been met with warnings from economists about potential negative impacts on American businesses and consumers

Scaramucci’s posts come at a time when political tensions are high. His call for organized dissent suggests a need for change in the current political landscape.

His comments about the dangers of operating a government like a business could be seen as a critique of certain political ideologies that favor such an approach.

Scaramucci’s tweets have garnered significant attention, with his comments on government operation receiving over 2.7 million views. This indicates the level of public interest in his views and the broader political discourse.

