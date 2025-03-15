Recent moves by President Donald Trump have raised questions about the future stability of the U.S. economy and programs, and sparked new commentary from a familiar critic.

What Happened: These concerns were highlighted in an analysis by Mary Trump, the President’s niece and vocal critic.

In a Cubstack post, Mary Trump scrutinized the President’s recent policy decisions. She expressed apprehension about the potential impacts on the U.S. economy and social security programs.

She drew attention to Trump’s recent interviews, where he defended his budget plan and dismissed concerns over potential economic slowdown. She criticized his lack of detailed plans and his dismissal of the potential impacts on social security, healthcare, and retirement savings.

She also noted that Trump’s policies, including his tariffs and trade disruptions, could lead to rising consumer prices and economic slowdown.

She cited warnings from companies like Target Corporation TGT, Walmart Inc. WMT, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG that they would pass these costs on to consumers.

Moreover, she highlighted the potential impacts of Trump’s policies on global alliances and U.S. credibility. She noted that China is positioning itself to replace the U.S. as a stable global leader in response to Trump’s tariffs and antagonism towards key economic partners.

“Even if you don’t care about helping other people, there is still a benefit to the United States in the form of soft power. If you help other countries, particularly developing nations, they become loyal to you. They become, by virtue of our aid, spokespeople for America. That is soft power. We don’t have that anymore. China is going after that as well. The Trump regime is weakening us on every single front,” she wrote in the post.

Lastly, she criticized Trump’s decision to halt military aid to and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, which she argued has emboldened Russia and weakened Ukraine’s position on the battlefield.

Why It Matters: The concerns raised by Mary Trump echo the sentiments of many economic analysts and policy experts. The potential impacts of Trump’s policies on the U.S. economy, social security programs, and global alliances are significant.

Rising consumer prices could affect the purchasing power of American consumers, while disruptions in global alliances could impact U.S. standing in the global economy.

Furthermore, the halt in military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine could have far-reaching implications for global security. As such, these concerns warrant close attention and scrutiny.

