Musk's DOGE Controversy, Trump's Trade Tariffs, And Ramaswamy's Gubernatorial Bid: This Week In Politics

The past week has been a whirlwind of news, with significant developments in politics, business, and international relations. From Elon Musk’s controversial demands to federal workers, to President Trump’s decision to proceed with tariffs on Canada and Mexico, the news cycle has been anything but dull. Here’s a recap of the major stories that unfolded over the weekend.

Musk’s DOGE Directive Faces Backlash

Elon Musk, chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), stirred controversy by insisting federal employees justify their roles via email or risk losing their jobs. This move, Musk claimed, aligns with President Trump’s directive to eliminate federal waste and fraud. However, the FBI’s Kash Patel advised employees not to respond to Musk’s demands.

DOGE’s $55 Billion Savings Overstated?

Further controversy surrounds Musk’s DOGE as a Wall Street Journal analysis suggests the department may have overstated its savings from federal spending cuts. The DOGE, under the stewardship of Tesla CEO Musk, has been touting savings of $55 billion, primarily from canceled DEI and climate contracts.

Trump Threatens to Halt Military Aid to Ukraine

Following a tense exchange with Ukrainian President Vladymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering halting all shipments of military aid to Ukraine. This decision could potentially end the delivery of billions of dollars worth of equipment, including radars, vehicles, ammunition, and missiles.

Trump Confirms Tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Despite concerns over economic impact, President Trump confirmed that his administration will proceed with tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico next week. This decision marks a significant shift in North American trade relations, affecting two of the U.S.’s largest trading partners.

Vivek Ramaswamy Announces Ohio Gubernatorial Bid

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his intention to run for the Ohio governorship in 2026. President Trump has endorsed Ramaswamy’s bid, calling his former GOP primary rival “something special”.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Anan Ashraf.