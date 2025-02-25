Bitcoin-Friendly Vivek Ramaswamy Announces Bid For Ohio Governor, Trump Offers Total Endorsement: 'Young, Strong, And Smart'

Entrepreneur-turned-politician and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy officially declared on Monday his intention to run for the Ohio governorship in 2026.

What happened: Ramaswamy announced his candidacy on Monday at a rally in Cincinnati, near his birthplace, stating, "I am honored to officially announce my candidacy to serve as the next Governor of Ohio."

President Donald Trump endorsed Ramaswamy's bid late Monday night, calling his former GOP primary rival "something special" in a Truth social post.

"He will be a great Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my complete and total endorsement," Trump added.

Thank you President Trump. I'm truly honored to have your endorsement. We're behind you all the way & we will Make Ohio Great Again! pic.twitter.com/iKFB54ZUXw — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 25, 2025

Interestingly, Ramaswamy avoided mentioning the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, the ambitious federal cost-cutting initiative he briefly co-chaired with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

See Also: Kanye West Deletes X Posts On Potential Meme Coin, Unfollows Changpeng Zhao — What’s He Upto?

Why It Matters: Ramaswamy's exit from DOGE sparked rumors of tension with Musk. The governor hopeful stated he wanted to pursue reform through elected office, particularly at the state level.

Ramaswamy is a known Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate who believes the leading cryptocurrency could become a popular corporate treasury holding in the future.

During his run for the Republican presidential nomination, he favored treating most cryptocurrencies as commodities and prioritized the protection of software developers and owner-operated digital wallets. He also started accepting Bitcoin payments for campaign donations.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: