Trump May Stop All Military Aid To Ukraine After Tense Exchange With Zelenskyy: Report

The Trump administration may stop all shipments of military aid to Ukraine following a tense exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladymyr Zelenskyy that took place in the Oval Office Friday.

The Details: According to a report from the Washington Post, a senior administration official said the decision would end shipments of billions of dollars of equipment including radars, vehicles, ammunition and missiles to Ukraine.

The latest development follows the tense meeting between President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy originally intended to finalize a U.S.-Ukraine agreement on critical mineral supplies and discuss diplomacy.

The situation quickly escalated when Vance accused Zelenskyy of being disrespectful. Trump, raising his voice, warned Zelenskyy that he was "gambling with World War III," as CNBC reported.

The confrontation highlights a growing divide in how global leaders view the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump and Vance advocate for alternative diplomatic solutions while Zelenskyy pushes for continued backing against Russian forces.

Several European officials supported Zelensky after the tense White House meeting and cancelled a Friday press conference.

The leaders of Poland, Spain and Lithuania posted messages of solidarity with Ukraine on social media.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X: "Dear Zelensky, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone."

Friedrich Merz said that Germany stands with Ukraine "in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war."

Stocks To Watch: Shares of major defense contractors, like RTX Corp. RTX and Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT should be monitored for possible reactions as the situation unfolds.

Investors can also monitor the broader defense sector through ETFs including the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF PPA.

