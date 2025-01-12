Mary Trump Blasts Uncle Over Wildfire Comments: 'If Donald Trump Can Profit From Your Death, He Will Facilitate It'

President-elect Donald Trump‘s estranged niece Mary Trump has weighed in on her uncle’s controversial comments on the continuing wildfires in southern California.

What Happened: At least 16 people have died in the Eaton and Palisades fires, according to the latest update from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The fires have also led to the evacuation of more than 153,000 residents.

According to reports, the Pacific Palisades fire, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, is anticipated to continue burning until it reaches the Pacific Ocean. Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley cautioned, “We are absolutely not out of danger yet.”

Amid the devastation, Mary Trump shared her thoughts on her uncle’s response and handling of the crisis. The President-elect’s social media posts blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) for the fires have been dismissed as “pure fiction” by Newsom’s office.

"One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It's ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" Trump wrote in one post.

“Unfortunately for us, one of the people who has been most vocal, and least useful, during this ongoing tragedy — Donald Trump — is terrible in a crisis. By that, I don't mean he doesn't handle crises well (although this is undoubtedly true), I mean he exploits tragedies for his own ends, making things worse for the rest of us in the process,” Mary Trump wrote in a blog post.

“I do know what Donald gets out of stirring up chaos and division during those times when we need unity. Division benefits him, even if, or maybe especially if it’s at the expense of the rest of us. Division wears us down, even as it leaves him unaltered. I actually think it energizes him,” she added.

“One of the most frustrating things about all of this is that none of it is surprising — Donald is no longer an unknown quantity. After four years of his first administration, we are all too familiar with the sort of chaos he brings to already fraught situations. He has, in fact, a long, sordid history of making things worse,” Mary Trump wrote.

“Remember, it was during Covid that Donald found the most effective way to tear us apart. Because what was true then, what has always been true, and will always be true is that if Donald Trump can in any way profit from your death, he will facilitate it, and then he will ignore the fact that you died,” she said.

Victims of the wildfires have been encouraged to register for assistance through the FEMA website, app, or hotline. Several organizations, such as the California Fire Foundation and the American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles, are offering support to those affected.

