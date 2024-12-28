Mary Trump Reveals the Worst Christmas Gift She Ever Received from Uncle Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump‘s estranged niece Mary Trump recently shared some of her most peculiar Christmas gift experiences with her uncle.

What Happened: Known for her vocal criticism of the President-elect, Mary Trump often uses online platforms to express her views.

In a recent video, she reflected on some of the more unusual gifts she received from her uncle.

She recalled a “single shoe” filled with hard candy, which she suspects was a regifted “party favor” from a luncheon hosted by Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump.

Mary also recounted a playful sibling rivalry with her brother over who could receive the “worst” gift — a competition sparked by a leather-bound calendar that was already two years outdated.

She also revealed that her first gift from Donald and Ivana Trump was a three-pack of underwear from Bloomingdales. “It was a very exciting moment, and it just kind of got weirder from there,” she said in the post.

Why It Matters: The revelations from Mary Trump come at a time when Donald Trump, who won the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris, is preparing to begin his second term in the White House in January.

These personal anecdotes provide a unique insight into the private life of the once and future president, adding a humanizing layer to the often controversial figure.

