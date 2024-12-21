Mary Trump, niece of President-elect Donald Trump and one of his most vocal critics, has issued a stark warning about what to expect from her uncle's second administration.

What Happened: Speaking on the podcast by The Daily Beast, Mary Trump referred to the upcoming presidency as a "regime" and described it as more dangerous than his first term.

During the interview, Mary Trump argued that the incoming administration, which she described as a "lame duck," will see Donald Trump "unleashed" because he will not face the pressures of reelection.

"He's not running for reelection. He doesn't have to play any games. He doesn't have to stay within the lines," she said, emphasizing that the lack of accountability could lead to more extreme policies and actions.

She said, “Trump’s presidency already is more dangerous than the first one as we see by his appointments and his nominations to key positions in the executive branch and then Cabinet positions."

She pointed to Trump's controversial Cabinet and executive branch nominations as evidence of the potential dangers.

These include Pete Hegseth, a Fox News personality tapped for the Pentagon, and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mary Trump characterized these appointments as alarming signs of the administration's direction.

"The most depressing thing," she said, "is that everybody in corporate media, everybody in the Republican Party, and a significant percentage of Donald's voters knew it was going to be more dangerous, and yet, here we are."

Mary Trump's comments underscore concerns among critics about the implications of Donald Trump's second term, which they believe could dramatically reshape key aspects of governance and policy.

