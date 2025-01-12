Supreme Court Hears Tiktok Case, Google Donates To Trump Inauguration, And More: This Week In Politics

The past week was packed with significant events that could potentially shape the future of tech, politics, and entertainment. From the Supreme Court hearing arguments on the potential TikTok ban to Google’s hefty donation to Trump’s inauguration, here’s a recap of the top stories.
Supreme Court Hears TikTok Arguments
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Friday regarding legislation that could ban TikTok, owned by ByteDance, in the United States in nine days. Last year, Congress passed a law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban in the U.S. ByteDance has since filed a lawsuit to block the law, and the case is now in the hands of the Supreme Court.
John Fetterman Accepts Trump Invitation
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman will become the first Democrat to join the slew of politicians and billionaire businesspeople who are making the trek to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. Fetterman stated that he accepted the invitation to meet Trump as he is the senator for all Pennsylvanians, not just Democrats.
Jimmy Carter’s Funeral
President Jimmy Carter’s solemn state funeral in Washington, D.C.'s National Cathedral brought together five living U.S. presidents, including President-elect Donald Trump. The first eulogy was given by one of Carter’s grandsons, Joshua Carter, who praised his grandfather’s lifelong pursuit of peace and justice.
Google Donates $1 Million To Trump Inauguration
Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL owned search giant Google has announced a $1 million donation to Trump’s inauguration fund, joining the ranks of Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Ford Motor Company, and more. Several tech billionaires including Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have also announced $1 million donations.
Amazon To Pay $40 Million For Melania Trump Documentary
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is reportedly investing $40 million in a documentary about Melania Trump, directed by Brett Ratner. The deal also includes a follow-up docuseries, marking Ratner's return to filmmaking after a hiatus since 2018.
