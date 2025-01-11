Jeff Bezos' Amazon To Pay $40 Million For Melania Trump Documentary: Report

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is reportedly investing $40 million in a documentary about Melania Trump, directed by Brett Ratner.

What Happened: The deal also includes a follow-up docuseries, marking Ratner’s return to filmmaking after a hiatus since 2018, according to a report by Puck.

The documentary will have a limited theatrical release before becoming available on Prime Video.

Amazon’s acquisition of the documentary is notable for its involvement of Melania Trump herself.

This project comes amid ongoing speculation about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his connections to the Trump family.

The deal also includes a previously undisclosed project related to the former first lady. The release on Prime Video also highlights Amazon’s continued investment in exclusive content to attract subscribers.

Why It Matters: The acquisition of the Melania Trump documentary by Amazon is set against a backdrop of previous interactions between Bezos and the incoming Trump administration.

In December, Bezos expressed optimism about President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, highlighting potential regulatory reductions.

At the New York Times DealBook Summit, Bezos stated, “I’m actually very optimistic this time around,” referring to Trump’s enthusiasm for reducing regulations.

Additionally, Amazon pledged $1 million to Trump’s inaugural event in January 2024, aligning with other tech giants like Meta Platforms Inc.

This move was part of a broader trend where tech leaders, including Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook, contributed to Trump’s inauguration, emphasizing unity and tradition.

Cook, along with Bezos, was among those who donated $1 million to the event.

