A Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day has been linked to the use of ChatGPT for planning.

What Happened: The driver of a Tesla Cybertruck that detonated outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day used ChatGPT to orchestrate the explosion. Authorities revealed this information on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old active-duty Army soldier from Colorado Springs, was found deceased inside the vehicle. Officials stated he acted independently, and the FBI classified the event as a suicide. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department noted this incident as the first in the U.S. where ChatGPT was employed to construct an explosive device.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill emphasized the significance of the case, highlighting the use of ChatGPT in planning the attack. Meanwhile, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, asserted their commitment to responsible AI usage, explaining that their models are programmed to reject harmful instructions. They stated that ChatGPT provided only publicly accessible information and cautioned against illegal activities.

OpenAi did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

The FBI found no connection between this explosion and a prior truck attack in New Orleans. Livelsberger reportedly had no hostility towards President-elect Donald Trump, but authorities are investigating a six-page manifesto found on his phone.

Why It Matters: The incident has raised significant concerns about the potential misuse of AI technologies like ChatGPT. The explosion, initially suspected to be a suicide, was confirmed by authorities after a firearm was found at the scene. The event has also spotlighted Tesla and its data collection capabilities, which played a crucial role in the investigation.

This has also sparked a debate on privacy rights, with experts questioning the extent of surveillance by automobile companies, as noted by Jodi Daniels, CEO of Red Clover Advisors. The incident underscores the need for a balance between technological advancements and privacy concerns.

Read Also:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Tesla