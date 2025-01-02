Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Las Vegas Hotel Was Likely Suicide, Authorities Say

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill announced Thursday that investigators now suspect the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel on New Year’s Day was likely a suicide.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, McMahill revealed that evidence suggests the driver died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound moments before the vehicle exploded. A firearm was found at the driver's feet inside the charred vehicle, according to the Washington Post.

Authorities are still working to confirm the driver's identity, as the body was burned beyond recognition. Preliminary evidence, they said, points to 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs.

Livelsberger was a Special Forces soldier on leave from a mission in Germany at the time of his death. He first enlisted in 2006 and had served multiple deployments, including to Afghanistan, the newspaper reported.

The FBI, as part of its Joint Terrorism Task Force, is investigating the case, which included searching a Colorado Springs residence on Thursday connected to the incident, though no further details were provided. "This activity is related to the explosion in Las Vegas," the FBI said in a statement.

Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on X that Tesla’s senior team is involved and has shared video footage from charging stations across the country.

Colleagues Shocked

Livelsberger's colleagues and former commanders expressed shock. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to his work in the U.S. government, one soldier described Livelsberger as warm and caring, the Washington Post reported.

Livelsberger held the rank of master sergeant and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group based in Colorado Springs.

Surveillance footage and Tesla data helped authorities track the Cybertruck's journey from Colorado to Las Vegas. The vehicle, rented in Colorado, arrived at the Trump Hotel around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. It detonated an hour later. Video shared by authorities shows the truck, loaded with firework mortars and gas canisters, erupting in a fiery explosion near the hotel's entrance.

FBI Says No Link Between Las Vegas, NOLA Attack

Meanwhile, the FBI addressed concerns over potential links between this incident and a separate attack in New Orleans earlier this week.

"There is no definitive link between the attack here in New Orleans and the one in Las Vegas," Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI's counterterrorism division, said at a Thursday news conference on the New Orleans attack.

