Broadcom Posts Strong Results, Joins RH, Upstart And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 90 points on Friday.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO rose sharply during Friday's session after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

The company said it sees first-quarter revenue of approximately $14.6 billion, versus the $14.612 billion estimate. The company also issued adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 66 percent of projected revenue for the first quarter.

Broadcom shares jumped 18.5% to $214.17 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares jumped 21% to $16.53.

shares jumped 21% to $16.53. D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS surged 17% to $4.5748.

surged 17% to $4.5748. ASP Isotopes Inc . ASPI rose 17% to $5.11 after the company responded to short seller “report.”

. rose 17% to $5.11 after the company responded to short seller “report.” Rigetti Computing, Inc . RGTI gained 16.3% to $6.94.

. gained 16.3% to $6.94. RH RH gained 15.6% to $440.20 after the company raised its guidance. Also, Baird maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $300 to $400.

gained 15.6% to $440.20 after the company raised its guidance. Also, Baird maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $300 to $400. Upstart Holdings, Inc . UPST gained 14.6% to $88.33. Needham analyst Kyle Peterson upgraded Upstart from Hold to Buy and announced a $100 price target.

. gained 14.6% to $88.33. Needham analyst Kyle Peterson upgraded Upstart from Hold to Buy and announced a $100 price target. Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 13.3% to $11.75.

rose 13.3% to $11.75. AirJoule Technologies Corporation AIRJ gained 13.2% to $10.00.

gained 13.2% to $10.00. IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 10.9% to $33.26.

gained 10.9% to $33.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO gained 9.3% to $74.76.

gained 9.3% to $74.76. Marvell Technology Inc MRVL gained 8.2% to $117.96.

gained 8.2% to $117.96. Ciena Corp CIEN gained 7.1% to $90.57. Ciena, on Thursday, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Now Read This: