Anthony Scaramucci Reflects On Trump's Victory, Bernie Sanders Criticizes Democrats And More: This Week In Politics

This week has been a rollercoaster ride, with the U.S. Presidential election dominating headlines. The victory of Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through various sectors, notably electric vehicles and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders has taken a swipe at the Democratic Party, and Anthony Scaramucci has shared his thoughts on Trump’s win.

Trump’s Win: A Blow to EV Stocks – Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. and Lucid Group, Inc. took a hit following Trump’s election win. The President-elect has been vocal about his disdain for electric vehicles, even pledging to end what he terms “the electric vehicle mandate.” He has also expressed plans to cut many EV incentives included in the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Read the full article here.

Trump’s Potential ‘Health Czar’ Rattles Vaccine Stocks – The pharmaceutical sector is on edge following Trump’s announcement that he may appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a senior role in his administration. Kennedy is known for spreading misinformation about vaccines, including the debunked theory that they cause autism. His potential appointment coincides with a rise in measles outbreaks in the U.S. and lower measles vaccination rates. Read the full article here.

Bernie Sanders Criticizes Democrats – Following the 2024 Presidential election, Sen. Bernie Sanders publicly expressed his disappointment with the Democratic Party’s handling of working-class issues. Sanders believes the party’s neglect of the working class has led to their abandonment of the party. Read the full article here.

Scaramucci Reflects on Trump’s Victory – Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, has shared his thoughts on Trump’s win against Vice President Kamala Harris. In a recent interview, Scaramucci acknowledged Trump’s fair win and expressed his desire for Trump’s success. Read the full article here.

Musk Addresses Pressure To Shut Down X – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk downplayed the pressure he faced for shutting down X, formerly Twitter, in comparison to the challenges faced by Trump. Musk made these remarks during an appearance on Tucker Carlson's online show. Read the full article here.

