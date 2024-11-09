Scaramucci On Trump Win: 'I Got It Wrong, I'm Not Going To Whine About It'

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, has shed light on the key factors that led to Donald Trump‘s victory in the presidential race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: In an interview on Friday, Scaramucci, who will be a headline speaker at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19, said, “He won fair and square.”

“I’m an American citizen, and I love my country, and I want him to succeed. I’m not going to whine about it. I mean, it’s over,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci, who initially doubted Trump’s chances, confessed his error. “I got it wrong. I got it wrong for lots of different reasons,” he said. He highlighted four primary reasons for Trump’s triumph.

Speaking with Business Insider, first, he mentioned the highest inflation rate in over 40 years, which voters held Harris and Joe Biden accountable for, despite it being a worldwide issue triggered by supply-chain disruptions during and post-pandemic.

“She probably needed to go a little harder at the economic agenda, and she probably needed to diverge herself from Joe Biden,” Scaramucci told the outlet. “That was a hard thing for her to do because of the relationship there.”

Second, Scaramucci observed that voters disregarded Trump’s “menacing” rhetoric, including threats to deploy the US military against political adversaries and to revoke the FCC licenses of certain networks.

Third, Scaramucci indicated that some Americans hesitated to vote for Harris due to her gender. Lastly, he argued that Trump’s victory was a response to what many conservatives view as identity politics or “wokeness.”

In an interview with Times Radio, Scaramucci spoke about Elon Musk‘s role in Trump’s victory and said “Musk and Trump's other new allies will have their ‘hades moment’ with the president-elect within a matter of time.”

“The people that are going to go work for him, the day of their demise starts on the first day of that job. Trump will unleash hell on Elon Musk in a matter of time,” he said during the interview.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s analysis provides a comprehensive look at the factors that influenced the election outcome. The inflation rate, Trump’s rhetoric, gender bias, and the backlash against identity politics all played a role in shaping voter decisions.

This insight could be crucial for future elections, as it highlights the issues that resonate with voters and the challenges that candidates may face.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock