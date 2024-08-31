Scaramucci: 'Trump Is In Trouble And He Knows It', Slams Him On Conflicting Abortion Statements: 'He's Shotgunning Out Statements And Words'

Donald Trump‘s initially unclear position on a Florida abortion rights measure has drawn attention, with former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci suggesting that Trump’s inconsistent statements could lead to complications.

What Happened: Trump displayed uncertainty regarding his voting decision on a Florida amendment intended to broaden abortion rights.

While Trump criticized Florida’s law prohibiting most abortions after six weeks as “too brief,” he did not initially say how he would vote on the ballot measure this fall. On Friday, Trump said he would vote against the amendment.

Read Now: Ex-Trump Staffer Shares Texts To Prove That Ex-President’s Campaign Settled To Keep Discrimination And Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Quiet

In a CNN interview before Trump’s statement, Scaramucci highlighted Trump’s pattern of issuing contradictory statements, suggesting this could be a tactic to attract diverse voter groups. He cautioned, however, that this approach could backfire, as many pro-life conservatives might refrain from voting for Trump due to his vague stance on abortion.

Also Read: Anthony Scaramucci Says Donald Trump’s Divisive Tactics Will Lead To ‘The First African-American Woman President’

“He’s in trouble. He knows it,” Scaramucci stated, adding that Trump understands the challenge of persuading women, including conservative ones, to “surrender their reproductive freedoms.”

“He’s done a very good job over the last nine years of saying two contradictory things at the exact same time in giving enough food for everybody at the table,” Scaramucci said.

During the interview, Scaramucci referenced similar situations from the past, such as Trump’s controversial remark about “very fine people” after the violent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Read Also

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

“A day later he denounced it,” Scaramucci added. “This way the people who are gaslit by Donald Trump, they can hang on to those sentences and those words. So that’s what he’s doing right now. He’s shotgunning out statements and words.”

However, Scaramucci said that conservatives have called Trump and warned he can’t do that, as many pro-life conservatives won’t vote for him.

“Trump, needing every vote in such a tight race, equivocates,” he added.

Why It Matters: Trump’s ambiguous stance on the Florida abortion rights measure reflects a broader trend of political figures attempting to appeal to diverse voter bases by avoiding clear positions on contentious issues.

However, as Scaramucci pointed out, this strategy can be risky, potentially alienating key voter groups. In this case, Trump’s unclear position could deter pro-life conservatives, a significant portion of his voter base, from supporting him in future elections.

His subsequent decision to vote against the amendment may be an attempt to mitigate this risk, but it remains to be seen how this will impact his overall support.

Read Next:

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Trump In Key States, Young Americans Bank On Harris For Economic Revival

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.