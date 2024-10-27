Scaramucci: Election 'Too Close To Call' But Expects Harris To Win And Trump To Try To Avoid Jail

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, predicts a loss for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election even though right now it is “too close to call.”

Scaramucci, who has since become a vocal critic of Trump, expressed his views on Dean Obeidallah's SiriusXM show on Thursday.

Scaramucci, who has since become a vocal critic of Trump, expressed his views on Dean Obeidallah’s SiriusXM show on Thursday.

Scaramucci does not predict any violent uprising or insurrection from Trump following the election. He links this to Trump’s upcoming sentencing on November 26 for 34 felony charges related to the falsification of business records.

Scaramucci suggests that any instigation of violence from Trump after the election could lead to a more severe sentence.

"If he loses, I'm in the contrarian view that he will not try to foment any violent revolution or an insurrection because he has a sentencing hanging over him on November the 26th," Scaramucci said during the interview. "So three weeks after the election, 34 felony counts, he's got to stand before a judge and be sentenced."

"It's too close to call. I think [Kamala Harris is] going to win because she's got the money, the organization, and I think there are more good people in the country," he added.

He also said that if Trump encourages violence after loosing the election, hypothetically then the judge could issue a harsher sentence.

"If he's fomenting violence in the three weeks after the election, they're going to put him in jail. There's no question about that in my mind," Scaramucci said.

"I think if he doesn't do that, and he says, ‘I'm never going to accept a defeat, but I'm not suggesting violence,' and he slinks away, they won't put him in jail because I don't think they want to put a former president, no matter how bad he is, in jail," Scaramucci said in the podcast.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s predictions come at a time when the nation is already grappling with political tension and uncertainty.

His comments have sparked a debate about the potential outcomes of the election and the possible reactions to those outcomes.

The dismissal of Scaramucci’s comments by the Trump campaign indicates a dismissive stance towards critics, further fueling the ongoing political discourse.

