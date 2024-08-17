Anthony Scaramucci Says Donald Trump's Divisive Tactics Will Lead To 'The First African-American Woman President'

Anthony Scaramucci, the former communications director for Donald Trump, again voiced his criticism of the ex-president and predicted his defeat in November.

What Happened: In a recent livestream on Don Lemon’s YouTube show, Scaramucci expressed his disapproval of Trump. Since leaving the Trump’s administration, Scaramucci has been openly critical of him.

Scaramucci’s critique was aired during Trump’s recent news conference. He offered a frank evaluation of Trump’s performance and personal attacks on Kamala Harris.

Scaramucci labeled Trump as “racist” and said he is on track to lose the presidential election.

“What I said before the show started, he's not a white, racist cracker because he's too orange for that. So, he's sort of a Ritz, like a Ritz cracker. So he's a Ritz racist cracker that's about to lose to the first African-American woman president in U.S. history, and it's driving him wild,” Scaramucci said.

Also Read: Scaramucci Accuses Donald Trump Of Racist Comments Against Kamala Harris

Scaramucci said, “He'll go down in history as a two-time presidential loser. He'll go down in history worse than Herbert Hoover, right? He lost the House and the Senate and the presidency in 2020. He's about to get clocked again.”

He also criticized Trump’s divisive tactics, stating that his “mean streak impulses” and “racist dog whistles” were becoming increasingly evident.

Scaramucci said, “He's imploding right now. And all of the mean streak impulses, all of the racist dog whistles, all of the cues are coming out of his personality. And Don, it's at a time when the American electorate has changed dramatically.”

Scaramucci concluded his critique by pointing out the changing American electorate, highlighting the emergence of Generation Z voters and the potential backlash from women voters against Trump’s derogatory comments towards Vice President Harris.

Read Also: Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

“Just quickly on these stats — 20 million people, 20 million Baby Boomers have died since the 2016 election, 40 million Generation Zs have come into the voting rolls at the same time. And so the mixture of who he's talking to has changed,” he said during the interview.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s comments underscore the ongoing political divide in the United States. His prediction of Trump’s defeat reflects a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction with Trump’s leadership style and divisive tactics.

The rise of Generation Z voters and the potential backlash from women voters, as noted by Scaramucci, could significantly impact the outcome of the upcoming elections.

The changing demographics of the American electorate and the increasing political engagement of younger generations and women could indeed pose a challenge to Trump’s bid for re-election.

Read Next

Ex-Trump Staffer Shares Texts To Prove That Ex-President's Campaign Settled To Keep Discrimination And Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Quiet

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.