Elon Musk Says X Saw 'Record Usage' On Election Day As Trump Closes In On White House Win

Elon Musk reported that X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a significant surge in activity during the U.S. elections.

What Happened: In a post on Wednesday, Musk shared a chart illustrating hourly mobile usage in the U.S., which showed a dramatic increase starting at 5 a.m. and peaking at 6 billion seconds by 11 p.m. ET.

This increase in usage aligns with the heightened interest in the Presidential election. As of the latest updates, Donald Trump was leading with 248 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris was trailing with 214 votes. The target for either candidate is to achieve 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency.

Record usage of this platform!! pic.twitter.com/SfWyi9kBWd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

Why It Matters: The spike in activity on X during the election highlights the platform’s role in political discourse. Recently, Musk discussed the pressure he faced regarding the potential shutdown of X, comparing it to the challenges faced by Trump. During an appearance on Tucker Carlson's online show, Musk downplayed his own experiences, emphasizing the greater difficulties encountered by Trump. This conversation took place on Election Day from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Additionally, Musk has expressed intentions to expand his pro-Trump super PAC beyond the current election, with a focus on the 2026 midterms and local races. He suggested that a Trump victory would reflect a public desire for change, indicating a potential shift in the political landscape. Musk’s remarks came during a live session on X, where he noted, "I think there’s a sea change in the country."

Image via Shutterstock