Elon Musk's $1M-A-Day Voter Sweeepstakes Gets Green Light To Run Through Election Day — Lawyer Reveals Recepients 'Are Not Chosen By Chance'

A Pennsylvania judge has given the go-ahead for the $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes, hosted by Elon Musk‘s political action committee, to continue until the presidential election on Tuesday.

What Happened: Common Pleas Court Judge Angelo Foglietta made the decision on Monday. Musk’s lawyers had argued that the winners of the sweepstakes were paid spokespeople, not randomly selected individuals. The judge, however, did not immediately disclose his reasoning behind the ruling, reported the Associated Press.

District Attorney Larry Krasner had previously labeled the sweepstakes as a scam intended to sway a national election and requested its termination. Musk’s attorney, Chris Gober, defended the initiative as “core political speech,” noting that participants sign a petition endorsing the U.S. Constitution.

Gober also revealed that the final two recipients before the election will be announced in Arizona on Monday and Michigan on Tuesday.

“The $1 million recipients are not chosen by chance,” said Gober. “We know exactly who will be announced as the $1 million recipient today and tomorrow."

Despite the controversy, Musk’s lawyers confirmed they have no plans to extend the lottery beyond Tuesday. The PAC has committed over $70 million to help Republican candidates in the November elections.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit against Musk’s PAC was filed by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, questioning the legality of the lottery, which targets registered voters in pivotal states ahead of the election. The giveaway is managed by Musk's America PAC, which supports Republican former President Donald Trump.

Despite the legal challenge, Musk was allowed to continue the daily million-dollar giveaways while the judge considered the case. Through his America PAC, Musk has been offering daily $1 million cash rewards to registered voters in swing states who sign a petition, which some officials claim may violate electoral laws.

The presidential race between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris has been close, with Harris maintaining a lead over Trump in many election polls as Election Day approaches.

