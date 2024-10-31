Elon Musk Ordered To Attend Court Hearing Over $1M Election Giveaway

Elon Musk has been summoned to a Philadelphia court on Thursday in connection with a lawsuit seeking to stop a $1 million lottery organized by his political action committee.

What Happened: The lawsuit, filed by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, questions the legality of the lottery, which targets registered voters in pivotal states ahead of the November 5 election. The giveaway is managed by Musk’s America PAC, which supports Republican former President Donald Trump, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The court order requires all parties involved to be present at the hearing, which has been moved from Friday to Thursday morning, as per Reuters. The lawsuit alleges that the lottery is an “illegal” effort to collect personal data from Pennsylvania residents.

Why It Matters: The controversy surrounding Musk’s voter lottery stems from his announcement on Oct. 20 that his pro-Trump super PAC, America PAC, would distribute $1 million daily to individuals in swing states who sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments. This initiative, aimed at rallying support for Trump, has drawn scrutiny from the Justice Department, which flagged potential legal issues with the cash incentives.

Musk has been heavily investing in Trump’s campaign efforts, having pumped over $130 million into Trump and GOP campaigns by late October. His active involvement in organizing rallies and distributing $1 million checks in key swing states like Pennsylvania highlights his commitment to influencing the political landscape.

