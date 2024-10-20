Elon Musk's Pro-Trump Super PAC To Give $1M Every Day To People In Swing States For Signing His Petition

Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday reportedly gave away $1 million to a man named John Dreher who attended his event in Pennsylvania aimed at rallying support for former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Musk on Saturday said that America PAC, a pro-Trump super PAC founded by the billionaire, will give $1 million every day through Nov.5 to someone in swing states who signs his online petition. The online petition asks people to pledge their support to the First and Second Amendments which guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

Every day, from now through Nov 5, @America PAC will be giving away $1M to someone in swing states who signed our petition to support free speech & the right to bear arms!



We want to make sure that everyone in swing states hears about this and I suspect this will ensure they do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2024

Earlier this week, Musk also said that registered Pennsylvania voters will get $100 for signing the petition until Monday midnight, together with the person who referred them.

If you're a registered Pennsylvania voter, you & whoever referred you will now get $100 for signing our petition in support of free speech & right to bear arms.



Earn money for supporting something you already believe in!



Offer valid until midnight on Monday. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2024

Musk is now giving talks in Pennsylvania as part of his campaigning for Trump. On Saturday, Musk gave $1 million to John Dreher, an attendee at his rally, Reuters reported.

Guests at the talk only need to have signed the petition to attend, Musk said earlier this week. The petition allows the PAC to garner contact details to campaign for Trump.

Why It Matters: Musk officially endorsed Trump in July after a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania. The billionaire also attended a Trump campaign event in Pennsylvania earlier this month and termed the election a “must-win situation” for Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, has expressed his intent to set up a government efficiency commission led by Musk if elected President. The commission will be tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the federal government and recommending reforms, Trump said in September.

Earlier this week, Musk gave around $75 million to America PAC in a span of three months from July to September for canvassing voters, cementing him as a key figure in Trump’s presidential campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

