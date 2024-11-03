Trump's Historical Hiccup: A Tale Of MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell, Al Capone, And Confusion

In a recent rally held in Kinston, North Carolina, former President Donald Trump delivered a perplexing speech, featuring a tale about “MyPillow” CEO Mike Lindell and notorious gangster Al Capone.

What Happened: The rally, which began two hours behind schedule, saw Trump in a less irate yet equally unfocused demeanor compared to his previous speeches in Pennsylvania. He seemed disoriented about his whereabouts, incorrectly implying that Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick was in attendance at the North Carolina event, reported Politico.

The most peculiar part of Trump’s speech was a fabricated story about Lindell and the late Al Capone dining together. According to Trump, if Capone didn’t sleep well due to disliking Lindell’s pillows, Lindell would have been in grave danger.

“If he didn't sleep well because he didn't like Mike's pillows, Mike had almost no chance of living,” said Trump. “He would dispose of Mike somewhere in a foundation of a building or something. You would never see Mike again. Mike does not want to have dinner with Scarface." The report noted that Capone died in 1947, while Lindell was born in 1961.

The crowd in Kinston seemed puzzled by Trump’s comments, showing more enthusiasm when he returned to his prepared speech.

Despite the confusion, Trump encouraged his supporters to vote, stating, “It’s now or never. This moment will never come again.” He also criticized the current administration’s handling of Hurricane Helene and former President Barack Obama, all while his voice appeared to be weakening, possibly due to his rigorous campaign schedule.

Why It Matters: This rally comes amidst a tight pre-election showdown between Trump and Vice President Harris. Recent polls suggest a close race, with some even indicating a slight lead for Trump.

Trump’s lead in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, as per a recent Benzinga report, adds to the election’s uncertainty. Meanwhile, Lindell, a staunch Trump supporter, continues to claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

Over the weekend, Lindell shared a “critical” message with his followers on X, urging them to vote for Trump. He urged them to “pray, pray, pray” and get “every single person to get out and vote.”

A critical message from Mike Lindell….please post and share everywhere! pic.twitter.com/8KFAHNQnT3 — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) November 2, 2024

