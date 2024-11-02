Trump Vs. Harris: A Nail-Biting Pre-Election Showdown

The upcoming presidential election is witnessing a nail-biting competition between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. With Election Day just around the corner, the race is tightening.

What Happened: Recent national polls suggest a neck-and-neck race between Trump and Harris. Some polls even indicate a slight edge for Trump. A USA Today/Suffolk poll released on Friday shows a close contest in Pennsylvania, a key swing state.

Both Trump and Harris have scheduled events in North Carolina, another swing state, on Saturday. Trump is set to make appearances in Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina, and Salem, Virginia. Harris, on the other hand, will rally in Atlanta, Georgia, before heading to Charlotte.

A new Washington Post poll shows Harris leading Trump by a slim margin among likely and registered voters in Pennsylvania. The poll, conducted from Oct. 26-30, also found high voter enthusiasm in the state, with 20% of respondents already having voted and 73% certain to vote.

Also Read: More Than $100M Wagered On Presidential Race On Kalshi

A HarrisX/Forbes poll released Thursday shows Harris leading Trump 49% to 48% among likely voters nationwide and in the seven battleground states. However, her lead in the battleground states has slimmed from a HarrisX/Forbes poll released a week earlier.

In Michigan, Harris leads Trump 48% to 45%, according to a Detroit Free Press poll. In contrast, a Stetson University Center for Public Opinion Research poll shows Trump leading Harris 53% to 46% in Florida. In Massachusetts, Harris leads Trump 61% to 31%, according to the MassINC Polling Group.

Why It Matters: The tight race between Trump and Harris underscores the high stakes and unpredictable nature of the upcoming election.

The outcome in key swing states could potentially tip the balance in favor of either candidate. The high voter enthusiasm indicated by the polls suggests that the election results could hinge on voter turnout.

The slimming lead for Harris in battleground states, as indicated by the HarrisX/Forbes poll, further adds to the uncertainty of the election outcome.

Read Next

Also Read: Trump’s Rising Election Odds Sends Emerging Markets Into Tailspin, Causes Biggest Stock Drop In 10 Months

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.