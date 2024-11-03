FCC Commissioner: Harris 'SNL' Cameo Violated Equal Time Rule

A Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission says that Kamala Harris‘ cameo appearance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend violated the “equal time” rule.

What Happened: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Donald Trump, expressed his concerns on social media platform X two hours before Harris’ appearance.

Carr said that Harris’ appearance was a “clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule.”

Carr elaborated that the rule is intended to curb “biased and partisan conduct” by broadcasters, who should not exploit public airwaves to favor one candidate over another. The rule provides rival candidates the opportunity to request equal air time.

During the show’s cold open, Harris appeared alongside Maya Rudolph, who plays Harris on the show. Trump was the show’s guest host in 2015, after he declared his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, and Hillary Clinton made a cameo in October of that same year. “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels had previously announced that neither Harris nor Trump would appear on the show during the election cycle, citing “election laws and the equal time provisions.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Clinton’s 2016 running mate, also made an appearance on Saturday’s show. Kaine is seeking re-election to the Senate this week.

Why It Matters: The FCC’s “equal time” rule is a crucial component of election laws, designed to ensure fair and unbiased coverage of candidates.

Carr’s accusation against Harris raises questions about the application of this rule and the role of broadcasters in maintaining political neutrality.

The controversy also highlights the potential influence of popular media platforms like “SNL” on public opinion during election cycles.

