Harris Takes Lead In Red State Iowa In Shock Poll

A new survey by a highly respected pollster shows Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in Iowa, a “red state” that Trump won by 10 points four years ago.

What Happened: The poll by Ann Selzer of the Des Moines Register, released Saturday evening, shows Harris leading Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters in Iowa. Trump held a four-point lead in the same poll in September – and led President Joe Biden by 18 points before Biden quit the race.

However, another new Iowa poll conducted by Emerson College Polling/RealClearDefense on Saturday, indicates that Trump is leading Harris by 10 points, 53% to 43%, among likely voters in the state.

The Trump campaign has disregarded a Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey, labeling it an “outlier poll” and instead highlighting the Emerson College survey.

An October poll in Kansas, an even more solidly Republican state, showed Harris trailing Trump by just five points there. Trump won Kansas by 17 points in 2020. Harris is also down by just three points in a new poll in Ohio, where Trump beat Biden by eight points.

Why It Matters: The results of the Iowa polls are significant as they suggest a shift in voter sentiment in the state, which has been reliably Republican in recent years.

Polls also indicate that other states that were not expected to be close on Election Day may be competitive.

The dismissal of the Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey by the Trump campaign also highlights the contentious nature of polling data and its interpretation in the political landscape.

