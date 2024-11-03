Elon Musk's Mother Suggests She May 'Vote Ten Times' – Or More

Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, ignited a controversy by insinuating that she could take advantage of the voting laws in New York.

What Happened: Maye Musk, while appearing on Fox News, hinted at the possibility of visiting multiple polling stations in New York to cast several votes in the forthcoming election.

According to the outlet, the Canadian-born dietician criticized the state’s voting systems, which do not mandate voters to provide an ID but necessitate registration.

She was quoted as saying, “On Election Day, you have ten fake names, go to ten polling booths and vote ten times. That's a hundred votes. And it's not illegal.”

However, voting more than once is indeed illegal. When host Neil Cavuto attempted to clarify her statement, Musk responded, “if you don't have to have ID… Actually my Canadian friends are going to go and vote because you don't have to have ID.”

"I don't know if they really are," she added. "But they can vote at every booth if they want to. No ID, you can just vote. So, that's very scary that they would not look at my ID in New York."

She further added that without the need for an ID, one could vote at every booth. Musk’s remarks have sparked controversy in the midst of increasing allegations of voter fraud across different states.

"Well I could take away that if I was dishonest, I could go to every polling station in New York and vote or even go back to the same one every hour," she responded without understanding the legal consequences.

Why It Matters: This controversy comes at a time when the integrity of the voting system in the United States has been under scrutiny.

Accusations of voter fraud have been rampant, particularly in the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The comments made by Maye Musk, suggesting the exploitation of the voting system, add fuel to the ongoing debate about the need for stricter voter identification laws.

